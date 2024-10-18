iPhone 14 gets 14% discount on Flipkart: Know how to get it at a reasonable price
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is offering a great deal on iPhone 14, check out discounts and offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
Want to buy an iPhone but don’t want to pay a hefty price? Then Flipkart is providing a huge discount on iPhone 14.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 is one of the most popular smartphones despite being two years older in terms of generation.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, check out how you can get an iPhone 14 at a reasonable price.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 retails for Rs.59900 for a 128GB storage variant, however, buyers can get it for Rs.50999 from Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, the e-commerce giant is offering a 14% discount. In addition to the discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
With Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on purchase of iPhone 14.
Photo Credit: Apple
Additionally, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.48850 off on iPhone 14.
Photo Credit: Apple
However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
