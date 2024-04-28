iPhone 14 gets a 10% price cut on Amazon; Check the latest offers and discounts
In terms of design, it might be nearly identical to the iPhone 13, but ithe iPhone 14 gets some subtle upgrades over its predecessor.
It gets an improved version of the A15 Bionic SoC, cameras with a larger aperture, and improved battery life.
So, if you’re looking to enter the Apple ecosystem, then the iPhone 14 can be a good option to go for.
The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs. 69900 on Amazon, which is considered a premium price for a smartphone.
Amazon has introduced a 10% discount on the iPhone 14 which takes down its price to Rs. 62800.
Additionally, it is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 27550, depending on the model and condition of your old smartphone.
Customers can also get a flat Rs. 3000 discount on SBI and ICICI Credit card transactions.
If paying the full amount in one go is not an option for you, then there are no-cost EMI options available too.