iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 prices slashed! Check discount, offers here
If given a choice, which iPhone will you buy? The latest iPhone 14 or older models like the iPhone 13 or iPhone 12?
All these devices are available with amazing offers on Amazon and Flipkart.
The iPhone 14 (128GB) is available on both Amazon and Flipkart at a discounted rate of Rs. 71999 against 79900.
The iPhone 13 (128GB) is out of stock on Amazon. However, it can be grabbed on Flipkart at a discounted rate of Rs. 58999 against Rs. 69900.
The iPhone 12 (64GB) will cost you Rs. 53999 on both Amazon and Flipkart against Rs. 59900.
Amazon is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 28000 on both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 12.
While the exchange offer amount varies based on the model of the iPhone on Flipkart.
Both the ecommerce platforms are also offering bank offers on the devices.
You can compare the cost and offers of the iPhone model you want to buy on both Amazon and Flipkart to grab the best deal.