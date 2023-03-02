iPhone 14, iPhone 13 to iPhone 12, check out the most popular colours
Which is your favourite iPhone colour? Black, White or the latest deep purple for iPhone 14 Pro? The most popular iPhone colours have just been revealed. (Unsplash)
Apart from the specs and features, iPhone colour has always been one of the most important factors for anyone buying a new one. (Unsplash)
Now, a report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) revealed the most popular colours for a wide range of iPhones - from the latest iPhone 14 and Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE. (HT Tech)
Out of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max owners, a majority of them preferred the more colorful options, with 42 percent choosing the new Deep Purple and 24 percent selecting gold, the report suggested. (AFP)
This means that approximately two-thirds of the 14 Pro customers opted for the more vibrant finishes. (HT Tech)
In the case of the iPhone 14 and Plus, buyers chose the blue colour option - 27 percent. On the other hand, 22 percent went for purple, and 14 percent for red. (Unsplash)
This amounts to approximately 63 percent of customers choosing vibrant finishes, while the rest of the iPhone 14 and Plus users selected Midnight or Starlight colours. (Unsplash)
It was surprising that Deep Purple emerged as a popular colour for the iPhone 14 lineup as most users consider “more conservative colour choices.” This could be possible due to the hype about the new colour variant. (AP)
Owners of iPhone 12 and iPhone SE tended to opt for the standard Midnight finish more than any other colour option. (Unsplash)
Similarly, iPhone 13 and 13 mini are most popular in black colour. (HT Tech)
In general, for most models, the predominant colour was black (midnight, graphite or space grey), followed by a shade of blue or white, the report mentioned. (HT Tech)