iPhone 14, iPhone 13 to iPhone 12, LIST of 5G iPhones and one that is not
5G in India was rolled out back in October last year and many devices have now received 5G support, including iPhones like iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series, but not iPhone 11.
Notably, there are so many iPhones offered by Apple that it is difficult to identify which iPhones support 5G.
So, from options like iPhone 14, iPhone 13 to iPhone 12, check out all the iPhones which support 5G in India.
iPhone 14 Pro Max (A16 Bionic chip)
iPhone 14 Pro (A16 Bionic chip)
iPhone 14 Plus (A15 Bionic chip)
iPhone 14 (A15 Bionic chip)
iPhone 13 Pro Max (A15 Bionic chip)
iPhone 13 Pro (A15 Bionic chip)
iPhone 13 (A15 Bionic chip)
iPhone 13 Mini (A15 Bionic chip)
iPhone SE 3rd Generation
(A15 Bionic chip)
iPhone 12 Pro Max (A14 Bionic chip)
iPhone 12 Pro (A14 Bionic chip)
iPhone 12 (A14 Bionic chip)
iPhone 12 Mini (A14 Bionic chip)
Those looking to buy the iPhone 11 should note that it is does not support 5G.