iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 13, check top iPhone deals on Vijay Sales
Vijay Sales is hosting one-of-the much-awaited sales for iPhone aficionados - the Apple Days Sale. It's a perfect chance for Apple enthusiasts to nab a money-saving deal on iPhones. From iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and more.
Among several options, the latest iPhone 14 is available priced at Rs. 70990 against the usual price of Rs. 79900 during the sale.
Additionally, you can get cashback of Rs. 4000 on HDFC Bank cards. Plus, if you wish to exchange your existing smartphone and if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5000, it will be topped by another Rs. 3000, and the final price of the iPhone 14 to just Rs. 58990.
Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus, which was launched at a price of Rs. 89900, is now available at Rs. 80490.
Coupled with Rs. 4000 of HDFC bank offers, you can get iPhone 14 Plus for just Rs. 76490. And don't forget the exchange offers too!
On iPhone 14 Pro, you can a discount of Rs. 8410 on the 256GB storage variant, this flagship can be purchased for Rs. 1,17,990 with a price cut and Rs. 3000 bank offer.
If you are considering an affordable option, then the iPhone 13 which is usually priced at Rs. 69900 is being offered at a deal price of Rs. 61490.
On top of it, you can get a cashback of Rs. 2000 on HDFC Bank cards, plus an exchange deal.
If your old smartphone carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5000, it will be topped by another Rs. 3000 at Vijay Sales taking the total discount amount to Rs. 18410.
This way, you will be able to nab the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 51490.
However, if you are planning to get a new iPhone, then you need to hurry as the sale is about end soon on May 4.