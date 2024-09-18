iPhone 14 Plus available at 15% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Grab this amazing deal on the iPhone 14 Plus on Flipkart before it goes sold out.
Want to buy a long-lasting smartphone with good performance? Then iPhone 14 Plus could be a great choice for you.
The iPhone 14 Plus comes with a bigger 6.7-inch display and A15 Bionic chipset for performance.
Now, it's available at a decent price on Flipkart, giving buyers a chance to make a reasonable buy.
The iPhone 14 Plus originally retails for Rs.69900 for the 128GB variant, however, on Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs.58999.
In addition to a 15% discount on Flipkart, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers on iPhone 14 Plus.
Buyers can get Rs.1000 off on Flipkart UPI or any other UPI transaction
With Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, buyers can also avail 5% cashback.
Lastly, with the exchange offer, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs.55000 off.
