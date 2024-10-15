iPhone 14 Plus gets over ₹8000 off on Flipkart: Check these amazing bank offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 15, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 14 Plus, here’s everything you need to know.
Photo Credit: Apple
Want to own an iPhone but don’t want to spend a fortune? Then we found just the perfect deal for you.
Photo Credit: Apple
While buying the latest generation or Pro model iPhones could be expensive, buyers can search for suitable older generation iPhones.
Photo Credit: reuters
One of the popular older-generation smartphones is the iPhone 14 Plus, which is currently available at a huge discounted price.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 Plus originally retails for Rs.69900, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.60999 on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
In addition to a 12% discount, buyers can also avail beneficial bank offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1500 on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI on orders of Rs.4990 and above
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also get 10% off up to Rs.1000 on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI on orders of Rs.4990 and above.
Photo Credit: Apple
They can also avail 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 Plus gets 17% discount on Flipkart: Know how to get deals and discounts
iPhone 14 gets massive
₹
8900 off in Flipkart sale: Check out deals and discountsUntitled Story
iPhone 15 available with over
₹
11900 discount in Flipkart sale: Check price and offers
iPhone 13 price drops to
₹
42,999 on Amazon: Check deals and offers
View more