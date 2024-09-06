iPhone 14 Plus is available at Rs.64999 on Amazon: Check out deals and offers
Published Sep 06, 2024
Check out this huge discount available on iPhone 14 Plus to get it at a reasonable price.
Apple is launching the new iPhone 16 series next month, with new generation coming devices could get discontinued.
Therefore, if you are planning to buy older older-generation iPhones, then now is the time.
Currently, iPhone 14 Plus is available at a huge discounted price on Amazon. Know how you can get it at a lower price.
iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs.89900 for the 128GB variant, however, you can get it for just Rs.64999 on Amazon
In addition to a 28% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the iPhone.
10% instant discount up to Rs.1000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.10000.
10% instant discount up to Rs.750 on BOBCARD Non-EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.7500
With the exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.19050 off on the iPhone 14 Plus.
