iPhone 14 Plus now available with massive discount on Flipkart
iPhone 14 Plus is available with a flat 12% discount on Flipkart now.
The iPhone 14 Plus has great cameras, a fast processor, a large display and good battery life.
iPhone 14 Plus is a premium phone that is now available with a huge price cut.
The original iPhone 14 Plus price on Amazon is Rs. 89,900.
After the 12% discount, iPhone 14 Plus price has dropped to Rs. 78,999
iPhone 14 Plus price can be lowered even more by utilizing special bank offers and exchange deal.
If you pay for the iPhone 14 Plus with an HDFC Credit Card or Debit Card, you can avail a flat discount of Rs. 4,000. There is also a 5 percent cashback offer available on Flipkart Axis Bank.
iPhone 14 Plus exchange offer is as high as up to Rs. 35,000. However, the value depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the availability of the offer in your area.
Notably, iPhone 14 Plus will also get the iOS 17 update that Apple will roll out sometime in September 2023.