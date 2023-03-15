iPhone 14 Plus price cut to just Rs. 53999; grab it in Flipkart sale
The iPhone 14 Plus price cut brings the rate down to just 53999 you can take this opportunity to grab this premium smartphone in the Flipkart sale.
The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale has rolled out massive price cuts on various smartphones including iPhone 14 Plus.
In fact, Apple iPhone 14 Plus has received a huge cut.
On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900. However, you can buy it for Rs. 53999 by taking advantage of discount, bank benefits, and exchange offer.
In its initial discount, Flipkart has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 73999, resulting in a substantial saving of Rs. 15901.
The deal doesn't end here. You can further reduce the price of the smartphones by including bank and exchange offers.
Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 20000 as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone.
If you fulfil all the conditions of the exchange offer you can get the smartphone for just Rs. 53999.
If you want to further reduce the price of iPhone 14 you can add the bank offers available on Flipkart.
Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Bank Credit Card and ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.
The offer is already available on Flipkart and is sure to run out soon, so grab the iPhone 14 Plus now!