iPhone 14 Plus price cut to Rs. 76499 on Amazon; check the massive discount

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 27, 2023
Amazon has announced a huge price cut on iPhone 14 Plus. Check out what the discount is all about.

 As per the Amazon’s Price listing the original price for iPhone 14 Plus is Rs. 89900.

But You can have it for just Rs. 76499. Want to Know how?

Amazon is offering a massive 15 percent discount, making it currently available for Rs. 76499 instead of Rs.89900.

The deal is not over yet! You can take advantage of the exchange offer and bank offers to further lower the price.

The Online shopping site offers several bank offers which can make the deal even more delightful.

You can get 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI transactions of a minimum purchase value of Rs. 8000.

Amazon offers an exchange deal where you get up to Rs. 19750 as a discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone.

Keep this in mind that exchange value of your old smartphone depends on its condition, age, etc.

 iPhone 14 Plus shares the same display as iPhone 14 Pro Max that is 6.7 inch.

Click here