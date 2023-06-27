iPhone 14 Plus price cut to Rs. 76499 on Amazon; check the massive discount
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Amazon has announced a huge price cut on iPhone 14 Plus. Check out what the discount is all about.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
As per the Amazon’s Price listing the original price for iPhone 14 Plus is Rs. 89900.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
But You can have it for just Rs. 76499. Want to Know how?
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Amazon is offering a massive 15 percent discount, making it currently available for Rs. 76499 instead of Rs.89900.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
The deal is not over yet! You can take advantage of the exchange offer and bank offers to further lower the price.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Online shopping site offers several bank offers which can make the deal even more delightful.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
You can get 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI transactions of a minimum purchase value of Rs. 8000.
Photo Credit: Apple
Amazon offers an exchange deal where you get up to Rs. 19750 as a discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Keep this in mind that exchange value of your old smartphone depends on its condition, age, etc.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Click here
iPhone 14 Plus shares the same display as iPhone 14 Pro Max that is 6.7 inch.