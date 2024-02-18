iPhone 14 Plus price drop: Get a huge 21% discount on this massive phone on Amazon now
Are you eyeing a big new iPhone? Well, good news! Amazon has just dropped the price of the massive iPhone 14 Plus, Apple's top-notch phone. Let's dive in to see how much you can save!
iPhone 14 Plus Price Drop: Normally priced at Rs. 89900 on Amazon for the 128GB storage variant, you can now snag it for just Rs. 70994 with a whopping 21 percent discount for a limited time.
But wait, there's more! You can reduce the cost even further with an exchange offer for the iPhone 14 Plus. Trade in your old phone and save up to Rs. 27000. Just ensure your old phone is in good condition to get the best deal.
Note: The exchange offer may vary by location. Check on the Amazon website or app by entering your area’s PIN code.
And that's not all! If you have a OneCard Credit Card, you can enjoy an extra Rs. 2250 instant discount on EMI transactions. For non-EMI transactions on the same card, you can still get Rs. 1500 off.
iPhone 14 Plus Specs: This phone boasts a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display for amazing visuals. It displays vibrant colors and sharp details. With a 12MP main camera and support for 4K Dolby Vision, it's perfect for photography enthusiasts.
Powered by the powerful A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 Plus ensures a long battery life. Watch videos for 26 hours, stream for 20 hours, or enjoy music for 100 hours on a single charge.
If you're eyeing a premium phone like the iPhone 14 Plus, seize the opportunity with these Amazon discounts and offers. Act quickly before the offer ends!