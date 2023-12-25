iPhone 14 Plus price drop hits 12 pct mark; Check out this amazing Christmas deal now

Published Dec 25, 2023
If you are planning to buy an iPhone on Christmas, then you're in luck as there is a nice Christmas sale on. In fact iPhone 14 Plus price drop has been rolled out and it is enticing.

Amazon is currently offering a significant discount on the iPhone 14 Plus during the Christmas season.

The original price of the iPhone 14 Plus was Rs. 79900, but it has been reduced to an attractive Rs. 69999, reflecting a 12 percent discount.

 In addition to the price cut, there are further discounts available through exchange offers on Amazon.

The exchange offer will save you up to an impressive Rs. 32050, but the condition of the old phone should be in excellent condition to maximize savings.

To check the availability of the exchange offer in your area, you can enter your PIN code.

 The iPhone 14 Plus boasts a generous 128 GB storage capacity, a Super Retina XDR display, and a vibrant 6.7-inch screen.

Its camera setup includes a 12 MP main camera and ultra-wide camera, featuring Portrait mode for impeccable Focus and Depth Control.

 The premium smartphone supports MagSafe wireless charging up to 15 W and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5 W, with the ability to charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes using a 20 W adapter (sold separately).

 Limited stock is available for the iPhone 14 Plus, so seize the deal before it runs out of stock.

