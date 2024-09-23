iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 15% on Flipkart ahead of Big Billion Day sale- Check details
Published Sep 23, 2024
Grab this huge deal on iPhone 14 Plus ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.
Flipkart is yet to start its biggest festive sale, the Big Billion Day sale where buyers can get huge deals on electronic products.
However, just ahead of the sale, Flipkart has significantly slashed the price of iPhone 14 Plus and now it's available at a decent price.
Know how you can get the iPhone 14 Plus at a huge discount on Flipkart.
The iPhone 14 Plus retails for Rs.69900 for a 128GB storage variant. However, you can get it for just Rs.58999.
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a 20% discount on the iPhone 14 Plus. In addition to the discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
With Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback.
With HDFC Bank Pixel Credit Card EMI transactions., buyers can get a Rs.500 instant discount.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.33700 off on iPhone 14 Plus.
