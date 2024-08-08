iPhone 14 Plus price drops in Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale- All details
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Amazon is offering huge deals and discounts on iPhone 14 Plus during the ongoing Great Freedom Festival.
Photo Credit: Apple
Amazon has started the Great Freedom Festival sale during which several electronic items including smartphones are available at huge discounts.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, it is a great opportunity for buyers to get a new smartphone at a very reasonable price during the Amazon sale 2024.
Photo Credit: Apple
If you are eyeing iPhone models, then the iPhone 14 Plus is currently available at a huge discounted price on Amazon.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs.89900 for the 128GB storage variant, however, during Amazon sale, it is available at Rs.64999.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Amazon is providing a great 28 percent discount on iPhone 14 Plus. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get a 10% instant discount of up to Rs.1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.
Photo Credit: Apple
With the exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.43100 off on the iPhone 14 Plus. However, the price will be based on the model and working conditions.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, make sure to purchase the desired smartphone before the Amazon sale ends to enjoy the benefits.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 available at huge discount in Flipkart Flagship sale- All details
iPhone 13 price drops during Amazon Great Freedom sale: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 14 price drops on Flipkart: Know about this amazing exchange offer
iPhone 15 gets 11% percent discount on Amazon: Check out bank and exchange offers
View more