iPhone 14 Plus price drops in Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Published Oct 04, 2024
Here’s how you can get the iPhone 14 Plus at a reasonable price on Flipkart.
Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale has been going on with force, allowing buyers to get huge deals and discounts on electronic products
If you are looking for a smartphone upgrade, then now is the best time to get it at a significantly lower price.
iPhone 14 Plus is currently available at a massive discount price due to the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.
iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs.69990 for 128GB storage, however, during the sale, you can get it for just Rs.60999.
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a reasonable 12% discount on iPhone 14 Plus. Apart from discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce prices.
Buyers can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs.1250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.7499.
Buyers can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs.750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.7499.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.25000 off on iPhone 14 Plus.
