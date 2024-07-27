iPhone 14 Plus price drops on Flipkart: Check out the latest bank offers
Published Jul 27, 2024
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 14 Plus, check out the deals and discounts to enjoy the benefits.
The Flipkart Goat sale has just ended, but discounts on several flagship smartphones are still reflected.
This means, that if you did not purchase during the sale, you can do it now before the price increases.
Currently, the iPhone 14 Plus is available at a huge discounted price, giving buyers a steal deal option to get an iPhone model at a reasonable price.
The iPhone 14 Plus is originally priced at Rs.79900. However, on Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs.56499, giving you a 29 percent discount.
With a bank and exchange offer, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 14 Plus.
You can get 10 percent off up to Rs.1500 on Axis Bank Credit Card transactions at a Minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.
With an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.48000 off on iPhone 14 Plus. However, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
