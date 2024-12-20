iPhone 14 Plus price drops on Flipkart: Know about latest offers
Published Dec 20, 2024
Here’s how you can get the iPhone 14 Plus at a huge discounted price from Flipkart.
The new generation of iPhones are here, and that means the older generation iPhone will get a significant price drop.
Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade then now is the right time as you can get older generation models at a discounted price.
Currently, the iPhone 14 Plus is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart, know more for a smart purchase.
The iPhone 14 Plus originally retails for Rs.69900 for a 128GB variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.56999 from Flipkart.
Alongside an 18% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers for additional benefits.
Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
With an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.55000 discount on the iPhone 14 Plus.
However, the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
