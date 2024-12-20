iPhone 14 Plus price drops on Flipkart: Know about latest offers 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Here’s how you can get the iPhone 14 Plus at a huge discounted price from Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Apple

The new generation of iPhones are here, and that means the older generation iPhone will get a significant price drop.

Photo Credit: Apple

Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade then now is the right time as you can get older generation models at a discounted price.

Photo Credit: Apple

Currently, the iPhone 14 Plus is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart, know more for a smart purchase.

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 Plus originally retails for Rs.69900 for a 128GB variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.56999 from Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Apple

Alongside an 18% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers for additional benefits.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple

Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Photo Credit: Apple

With an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.55000 discount on the iPhone 14 Plus.

Photo Credit: Apple

However, the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions. 

Check related web stories:
iPhone 16 Pro available at under Rs.90000 on Amazon: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 15 gets 15% discount on Flipkart: Here’s how to get it under Rs.55000
iPhone 13 price slashed by 24% on Amazon: Check out this bank and exchange offer
iPhone 15 Plus available at under 60000 on Flipkart: Check out latest offers
View more