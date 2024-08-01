iPhone 14 Plus price drops on Flipkart: Know how to get it at a great discounted price
Published Aug 01, 2024
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 14 Plus, check out bank and exchange offers.
E-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart are offering massive discounts on iPhone standard models.
Over the past few days, the vanilla and Plus variants have been selling at quite lower prices, making it a steal deal for all iPhone buyers.
Currently, iPhone 14 Plus is available at a huge price cut, and you must make the before the prices go up or the product gets out of stock.
iPhone 14 Plus originally retails for Rs.79600, however, on Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs.56499.
Therefore, you are getting an iPhone 14 Plus at a 29 percent discount. In addition, you can also avail bank and exchange offers.
You can get Rs.1000 off using UPI transactions or Flipkart UPI. Therefore, the price will be further reduced to Rs,55499.
You can also avail 5 percent cashback using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
With the exchange offers, you can get up to Rs.48000 off on iPhone 14 Plus.
