 iPhone 14 Plus price drops on Flipkart: Know how to get it at a great discounted price

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 14 Plus, check out bank and exchange offers.

Photo Credit: Apple

E-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart are offering massive discounts on iPhone standard models.

Photo Credit: Apple

Over the past few days, the vanilla and Plus variants have been selling at quite lower prices, making it a steal deal for all iPhone buyers.

Photo Credit: Apple

Currently, iPhone 14 Plus is available at a huge price cut, and you must make the before the prices go up or the product gets out of stock.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Plus originally retails for Rs.79600, however, on Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs.56499.

Photo Credit: Apple

Therefore, you are getting an iPhone 14 Plus at a 29 percent discount. In addition, you can also avail bank and exchange offers.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple

You can get Rs.1000 off using UPI transactions or Flipkart UPI. Therefore, the price will be further reduced to Rs,55499.

Photo Credit: Apple

You can also avail 5 percent cashback using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Photo Credit: Apple

With the exchange offers, you can get up to Rs.48000 off on iPhone 14 Plus.

Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 now available at 13% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Flipkart: Know how you can get it under Rs.75000
iPhone 14 available at 13% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers
iPhone 16 Pro Max upgrades: Know what’s coming ahead of September launch
View more