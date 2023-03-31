iPhone 14 Plus price drops to just 46999 with exciting Flipkart deal!
With Apple announcing the date for WWDC 2023 where it will showcase its upcoming iOS 17 alongside other products, there’s no better time to grab an iPhone.
If you’re searching the market for a smartphone that offers flagship performance with a big screen, then the iPhone 14 Plus is one of the top options to go for.
Luckily, it can be yours with huge discounts, in addition to exchange offers and bank benefits on Flipkart.
The iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900 on Flipkart but you can grab it for just Rs. 46999.
Flipkart has initially slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 76999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of Rs. 12901.
You can further lower the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in discounts.
Flipkart is offering up to a staggering Rs. 30000 off as trade-in discount which reduces the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to just Rs. 46999!
Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 4000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions, among other bank offers.