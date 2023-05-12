iPhone 14 price crashes MASSIVELY to 34999 from 79900 on Flipkart
Planning to buy an iPhone? Check this latest Flipkart deal which is offering a chance to buy iPhone 14 under Rs. 40000.
All credit goes to the iPhone 14 which is now available with an enticing discount on Flipkart.
The iPhone 14, which is normally priced at Rs. 79900, can now be purchased at a discounted rate of Rs. 71999 through this deal with an initial discount of Rs. 7901.
Moreover, you can use additional bank and trade-in offers to further reduce the price.
When you use an HDFC Bank Credit Card or Credit Card EMI for purchasing the iPhone 14, you can receive an instant discount of Rs. 4000.
Additionally, you can trade-in your old smartphone to receive a discount of up to Rs. 33000 on the iPhone 14.
These collective offers have brought the iPhone 14’s price as low as Rs. 34999.
However, the amount of discount that you will receive through the exchange deal may vary depending on the device that you wish to trade in.
What does iPhone 14 have to offer? Know that the iPhone 14 gets the 5-core GPU A15 Bionic chipset.
Moreover, it also comes with life-saving features such as Emergency SOS via satellite feature and Crash Detection, which were missing on the iPhone 13.