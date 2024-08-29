iPhone 14 price drops by 16% on Flipkart: Check out deals and discounts
Published Aug 29, 2024
Check out this great deal on iPhone 14 and grab it at a reasonable price on Flipkart.
Flipkart is currently offering a huge discount on the iPhone 14 base storage variant, just ahead of the iPhone 16 launch.
This is a great opportunity for iPhone buyers to get a huge discount and bank offers, as the prices will gradually decrease.
Know how you at grab the iPhone 14 at a greater deal price from Flipkart.
The 128GB storage variant on iPhone 14 retails for Rs.69600, however, you can get it for Rs.57999 from Flipkart.
In addition to a 16% discount, buyers can also avail of bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of smartphones.
With Axis Bank Credit EMI transactions, buyers can grab 12% off up to Rs.1200 on orders above Rs.7500.
If they opt for the exchange offer, then they can get up to Rs.55000 off on iPhone 14.
However, the exchange price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
