iPhone 14 price drops by 22% on Amazon: Check out latest deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 22, 2024
Check out the latest deals and discounts on iPhone 14 and grab the smartphone at a reasonable price.
In search of a money-saving deal to buy an iPhone model? Then Amazon is providing a huge discount on the 2022 iPhone 14.
While the smartphone is 2 years older, it comes with all the advanced features and powerful performance that will satisfy users' needs.
Check out the latest offers and discounts on iPhone 14 to grab a reasonable price.
Originally, the iPhone 14 retails for Rs.79900 for `128GB. However, you can get it for just Rs.62600 on Amazon.
Therefore, Amazon is offering a great 22% discount on iPhone 14. Additionally, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
You can get a flat Rs.3000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.41940.
You can also grab flat Rs.3000 instant discount on ICICI Credit CBCC Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.41940.
Finally, with an exchange offer, buyers can avail of up to Rs.41250 discount on iPhone 14.
