iPhone 14 price drops on Amazon amid Black Friday Sale: Check out latest offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 02, 2024
Check out you can get the iPhone 14 at a reasonable price during the Amazon Black Friday Sale.
Today is the last day for the Amazon Black Friday Sale, which means buyers have little time to grab huge discounts on desired products.
Amid Amazon sale, several electronic items across different categories have been discounted, allowing buyers to get them at a reasonable price.
Currently, the iPhone 14 model is available at a huge discount on Amazon with exciting bank and exchange offers.
On Amazon, the iPhone 14 originally retails for Rs.69600, however, buyers can get it for Rs.55990 during the Black Friday Sale.
Alongside a 20% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to get additional discounts.
Buyers can get flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.35940.
Buyers can get flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.35940.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, Amazon is providing up to Rs.20950 off on iPhone 14.
