iPhone 14 price drops on Amazon: Check out latest offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 19, 2024
Here’s how you can get the iPhone 14 at a reasonable price on Amazon.
Do you wish to explore the iOS ecosystem after using Android for years? While switching to Apple’s ecosystem can be expensive, but we have found the right solution.
Buying the latest generation iPhone could come at a hefty amount, however, buying an older generation smartphone could be beneficial.
Amazon is currently providing a huge discount on the iPhone 14, know how you can get it at a reasonable price.
iPhone 14 originally retails for Rs,59900 for a 128GB variant, however, on Amazon it's available at just Rs.54900.
With Amazon discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.
Buyers can avail flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.35940
Buyers can also avail flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.35940.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, Amazon is offering up to Rs.40450 off on iPhone 14.
