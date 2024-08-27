iPhone 14 price drops on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 16 launch: Grab amazing offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 27, 2024
Check out this huge discount available on iPhone 14 on Flipkart.
iPhone 16 series launch date is finally announced, which means the price for the previous generation iPhone will drastically decrease.
This becomes a perfect time for smartphone buyers to get an iPhone model at a reasonable price.
Now, Apple is offering a great deal on iPhone 14 along with bank and exchange offers.
iPhone 14 retails for Rs.69600 for 128GB internal storage. However, you can get it for Rs.57999 from Flipkart.
Therefore, the e-commerce giant is offering buyers a 16% discount. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
Buyers can avail 12% off up to Rs.1200 on all Axis Bank Credit EMI transactions on orders of Rs.7500 and above.
With Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, buyers can also get a 5% unlimited cashback.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.55000 discount.
