iPhone 14 price drops to new LOW! Buy it for just 36999 during Flipkart Bachat sale
You can buy iPhone 14 at a new low price during the Flipkart Bachat sale.
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale is on and it has brought iPhone 14 price to a new low.
Among several deals on smartphones, this one on iPhone 14 is the highlight.
The iPhone 14 price has dropped from its MRP of Rs. 79900 to a new low price of Rs. 70999 for the 128GB storage variant.
This iPhone 14 deal is available in several colour options, but the Red colour variant is the one which will let you save the maximum amount.
Also, Flipkart has partnered with HDFC bank to let you save a flat Rs. 4000. This will help you to get the iPhone for Rs. 66999.
The cherry on top is the exchange offer! Flipkart is providing an exchange offer of up to Rs. 30000 for your old phone.
By meeting all the necessary requirements, you can acquire the iPhone 14 for just Rs. 36999, including both bank offers and the exchange deal.
It must be noted that during the sale, the prices of the iPhone 14 have been fluctuating, hence you should keep an active eye on the deal.
What will you get at this price? The iPhone 14 gets the 5-core GPU A15 Bionic chipset and better Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity than its predecessor.
Plus, it also comes with Emergency SOS via satellite feature and Crash Detection at this new affordable price.