iPhone 14 price drops to Rs. 70990; get cashback too
Photo Credit: HT Tech
iPhone 14 price has dropped in a major way on Vijay Sales.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
iPhone 14 is usually priced at Rs. 79,900
Photo Credit: Pexels
The deal price on Vijay Sales that is being offered is Rs. 70,990.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Additionally, one can get cashback of Rs. 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Read here
If you wish to exchange your existing smartphone and if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5,000, it will be topped by another Rs. 3,000 at Vijay Sales.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
This will take the total discount amount to Rs. 20,910.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The final price of the iPhone 14 to just Rs. 58,990.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check here
Vijay Sales is offering Apple fans special pricings on other iPhone models, as well as the Series 8 Watch, MacBooks, iPads and more