iPhone 14 price drops to Rs. 70990; get cashback too

Published May 05, 2023
 iPhone 14 price has dropped in a major way on Vijay Sales.

iPhone 14 is usually priced at Rs. 79,900

The deal price on Vijay Sales that is being offered is Rs. 70,990.

Additionally, one can get cashback of Rs. 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

If you wish to exchange your existing smartphone and if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5,000, it will be topped by another Rs. 3,000 at Vijay Sales.

This will take the total discount amount to Rs. 20,910.

The final price of the iPhone 14 to just Rs. 58,990.

Vijay Sales is offering Apple fans special pricings on other iPhone models, as well as the Series 8 Watch, MacBooks, iPads and more

