iPhone 14 price falls to new low on Amazon; check offers
iPhone 14 price has plunged on Amazon! You can nab it at an affordable rate now. Check out this deal in detail.
Curious about what the iPhone 14 has packs? Know that the iPhone 14 is equipped with a 5-core GPU A15 Bionic chipset.
Additionally, it introduces life-saving features like Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection, which were missing in the iPhone 13.
Now, you can buy it with a big discount. The iPhone 14, which is normally priced at Rs. 79900, can be purchased with a flat 15% off.
With this discount, you can buy a 128GB iPhone 14 for Rs. 67999 on Amazon.
This is incredible considering that without any bank offers and exchange deals, you can enjoy the premium iPhone 14 at a new low price.
However, if you want to further bring down the price of the iPhone 14, then you can use additional bank and trade-in offers.
When you use an HSBC Bank Credit Card for purchasing the iPhone 14, you can receive an instant discount of Rs. 250.
On top of that, you can trade-in your old smartphone to receive a discount of up to Rs. 22500 on the iPhone 14.
However, the discount you receive through the exchange deal may vary based on the condition of the device you want to trade in.