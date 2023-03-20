iPhone 14 price slashed for Gudi Padwa to Rs. 67900; know how to get best deal
Make your Gudi Padwa special, you can buy yourself an Apple iPhone 14 at a special price.
Maple has announced a special offer on the iPhone 14 in celebration of the upcoming festival of Gudi Padwa.
This offer is valid from March 15 and it will close on March 31, 2023.
You can avail a flat discount of Rs. 8000 on the iPhone 14 when you purchase it from Maple.
The retail price of the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 is Rs. 79900. But you can further lower the price of the smartphone using the instant discount available on Maple.
You can receive a flat discount of Rs. 8000, and an additional HDFC instant cashback of Rs. 4000.
On applying instant discount and bank offers you can grab the smartphone for a price as low as Rs. 67900.
Also, Maple has an exchange offer and you can get the best buyback value for the device.
Additionally, one can also avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6000.
Similar to iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus also gets a discount of 10 percent and the base variant is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 80999.
While the iPhone 14 Pro is available at a discount of 5 percent, with the help of which the phone is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 123399 against Rs. 129900.