iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pro are the most popular iPhones in 2023; check list
CIRP has released the most preferred iPhone models in the US for the first quarter of 2023. Here's the list of the most popular iPhones that is dominated by iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro.
The most purchased iPhone models of Q1 is none other than the flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max with 24% share of the total.
The iPhone 14 Pro gets a 22% share in the most purchased iPhone list so far.
Interestingly, the iPhone 14 Pro saw a significant increase in popularity from Q4 2022, jumping from 15% to 22% share in Q1.
Following closely behind was the iPhone 14 with 19% of the total.
However, despite being the most sold model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max saw a decline in share by 4%, dropping from 28% in Q4 2022 to 24% in Q1.
The newly introduced iPhone 14 Plus has seen a 10% share of the total.
Collectively, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max accounted for 46% of total US iPhone purchases in the survey.
CIRP report has noted that the three-quarter share for the iPhone 14 lineup marks an improvement over the 71% share that the iPhone 13 lineup received a year ago.
This indicates that Apple's most expensive models are now capturing a larger share of sales than before.
Apart from these, iPhone 13 also has an 11% share, while the iPhone 13 Mini remained constant with just a 1% share.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone SE have seen 7% and 6% share respectively for the most purchased models.