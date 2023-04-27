iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro, iQOO 11 5G, check top Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra alternatives
The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most feature rich premium smartphones available in the market today.
Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, Galaxy S23 Ultra offers an amazing performance in all respects.
However, not everyone will want to use the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you are looking for some other options- here are some best picks.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Running on A16 Bionic chipset, the phone is equipped with a 6.7 inch super retina XDR display, dynamic island, and much more, the 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is available on Amazon at a discounted rate of Rs. 12799.
Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G: The phone comes with a 6.7 inch display, 4926mAh battery, and more. It is powered by Google Tensor G2 chipset and is priced at Rs. 68999 (12GB+128GB).
iQOO 11 5G: Launched in January 2023, the iQOO 11 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and features a 6.7 inch 2K E6 AMOLED display for Rs. 59990 on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G: Offering flawless performance, a set of great cameras, and a beautifully designed One UI experience, the Galaxy Z Fold4 (12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant) is currently available for Rs. 154998 on Amazon.
Xiaomi 13 Pro: The12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, gets a 50MP primary camera, a 120W fast charging support, and is currently available at a discounted rate of Rs. 79999.
You can opt for any of the devices mentioned here or of your choice based on your budget and requirements.