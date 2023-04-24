iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23 to iQOO 11, check out these 5G smartphones under 80000
Are you still using a smartphone, which only supports old 4G connectivity? Now it's time to upgrade yourself to the 5G smartphones. From iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23 to iQOO 11, check the list here.
The first one in the list of 5G smartphones under Rs. 80000 is Google Pixel 7 5G which is currently available at the discounted price of Rs. 44490 for 128GB storage variant.
The Google Pixel 7 5G comes equipped with dual rear camera setup (50MP and 12MP) along with a selfie camera of 10.8MP.
Next one in the list is Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. It is currently available for Rs. 74998 (8GB+128GB) on Amazon.
This smartphone comes featured with a 6.1 inch display and a 3900mAh battery along with a triple rear camera setup.
Another one in the list is Apple iPhone 14. This 128GB storage variant is currently priced at Rs. 71999 on Amazon.
The iPhone 14 comes featured with a 6.1 inch display while it runs on A15 bionic chipset.
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is the other one in the list with amazing features such as a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The smartphone is currently available for Rs. 49999 (8GB+256GB) on Amazon.
Last one in the list is iQOO 11 5G, which is available for Rs. 59990 for the storage variant of 256GB.
iQOO 11 5G gets features such as a 6.7 display, quad camera setup and more.