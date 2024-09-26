iPhone 15 at just
₹
48999 in Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, price officially revealed
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 26, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Get the iPhone 15 at a huge discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale.
Photo Credit: Apple
The Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale is live for the Plus users and the deals will be officially available from September 27.
Photo Credit: Apple
For the past few days, iPhone buyers have been waiting for the price reveal for the iPhone 15 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale.
Photo Credit: reuters
Now, Flipkart has revealed the iPhone 15 price and it will be available at a sale price of less than span class='webrupee'₹/span50000.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 15 originally retails for Rs.69900 for the 128GB variant, however, its discounted price would be span class='webrupee'₹/span54999.
Photo Credit: Apple
In addition to discounts, Flipkart will be offering bank and exchange bonuses which will further reduce the price of the smartphone.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, with HDFC Credit Card EMI transactions buyers can avail Rs.3000 instant discount.
Photo Credit: Apple
If they opt for an exchange, then Flipkart is providing an additional Rs.3000 off on iPhone 15.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, the effective price for the iPhone 15 would be Rs.48999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale.
