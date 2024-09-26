iPhone 15 at just 48999 in Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, price officially revealed

Published Sep 26, 2024
Get the iPhone 15 at a huge discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale.

The Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale is live for the Plus users and the deals will be officially available from September 27.

For the past few days, iPhone buyers have been waiting for the price reveal for the iPhone 15 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale.

Now, Flipkart has revealed the iPhone 15 price and it will be available at a sale price of less than span class='webrupee'₹/span50000.

The iPhone 15 originally retails for Rs.69900 for the 128GB variant, however, its discounted price would be span class='webrupee'₹/span54999.

In addition to discounts, Flipkart will be offering bank and exchange bonuses which will further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Therefore, with HDFC Credit Card EMI transactions buyers can avail Rs.3000 instant discount.

If they opt for an exchange, then Flipkart is providing an additional Rs.3000 off on iPhone 15.

Therefore, the effective price for the iPhone 15 would be Rs.48999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale.

