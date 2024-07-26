iPhone 15 available at 11% discount on Amazon: Check out this huge bank offer
Published Jul 26, 2024
Check out this amazing deal on the iPhone 15 available on Amazon with a great bank offer.
Planning to buy an iPhone this summer and waiting for a good price drop or sale to kick in?
While the Amazon and Flipkart sales just ended, you can still get the iPhone 15 at a very reasonable price.
Amazon is providing a great deal on the iPhone 15 along with bank offers that will significantly reduce the price of the smartphone.
The iPhone 15 is priced at Rs.79900 for the 128GB variant. However, on Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.70900.
Therefore, Amazon is giving a hefty 11 percent discount on the latest iPhone 15 smartphone. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail of this Amazon bank offer.
Buyers can get Rs.4000 off on an SBI Credit Card transaction at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 47940.
You can also avail exchange offer during which you can get up to Rs.43100 off on an iPhone 15.
However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
