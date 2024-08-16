iPhone 15 available at 12% discount on Flipkart: Check out amazing bank and exchange offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out this amazing offering available on Flipkart on iPhone 15. The e-commerce website is also offering bank discounts.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 16 series is just a few weeks away from its official launch and older generation iPhones are already available at huge discounts.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, if you are planning to buy an iPhone model this year, then check out this great deal available on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: reuters
iPhone 15 is available at a great discounted price on Flipkart along with some bank and exchange offers.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 15 retails for Rs. 79600 for the 128GB variant, however, on Flipkart, it is available for just Rs. 69999.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a 12% discount on the latest iPhone 15 just before the launch of the iPhone 16 series.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also avail Rs.1000 off on Flipkart UPI and on UPI Transactions.
Photo Credit: Apple
Additionally, with the Flipkart Axis Bank Card, buyers can also get a 5% cashback on the discounted price of the iPhone 15.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, with an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.44799 off on iPhone 15, however, the price is based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 16 series launch soon: 10 Things to know about new-gen iPhones
iPhone 13 available at 12% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest bank and exchange offers
iPhone 15 price drops on Flipkart: Check out the deals and offers
iPhone 14 available at 24% discount on Amazon: Know more about this amazing deal
View more