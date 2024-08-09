iPhone 15 available at 17% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Published Aug 09, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Know how you can get the iPhone 15 at less than Rs.65000 during Flipkart flagship sale.
Flipkart has commenced its Flagship sale during which several smartphones are available at discounted prices.
Therefore, if you are planning a smartphone upgrade then now is the perfect time.
On Flipkart, last year’s iPhone 15 is available at a huge discounted price, giving buyers a chance to get it at a reasonable price.
iPhone 15 originally retailed for Rs.79600, however, you can get it for just Rs.65499.
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a 17 percent discount on iPhone 15. Apart from discounts, buyers can also avail of bank and exchange offers.
Buyers can get 10 percent off up to Rs.1500 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, on orders of Rs.5000 and above.
Additionally, Amazon is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs.43299. Therefore, if have an old smartphone you can replace it with an iPhone 15.
However, the exchange price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working condition.
