iPhone 15 available at 9% discount on Flipkart: Check out bank offers
Published Jul 28, 2024
Check out this steal deal offer available on iPhone 15 on Flipkart.
Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at a huge discounted price on Amazon with exciting bank and exchange offers.
The iPhone 15 is the latest smartphone by Apple which comes with an upgraded 48MP dual camera sensor.
The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset which also powers the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
In addition to a 9 percent discount, buyers can also avail bank offers to further reduce the price.
You can get Rs.4000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.
You can also avail of Rs.1000 off using Flipkart UPI payments.
