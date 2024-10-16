iPhone 15 available at less than ₹55000: Check out deals and discounts
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out this huge discount available on iPhone 15 on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
While the effectiveness of festive sales has gone down, Flipkart is still providing huge deals on several iPhone models.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, if you missed buying your desired smartphone during the sale, then we have found a perfect deal for you.
Photo Credit: reuters
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 15 with amazing bank and exchange offers, check the details.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 originally retails for Rs.69900 for a 128GB variant, however, buyers can get it for just Rs,57999.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apart from this 17% price drop on Flipkart, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers while buying iPhone 15.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1500 on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs.4990 and above.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1250 on BOBCARD Card transactions on orders of Rs.4990 and above.
Photo Credit: Apple
Additinally, with an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.30000 off, making the iPhone 15 significantly cheaper.
Check related web stories:
5 breathtaking images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 astonishing galaxy images capture NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI instrument
5 stunning star formation images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 cosmic wonders captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more