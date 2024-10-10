iPhone 15 available with over ₹11900 discount in Flipkart sale: Check price and offers
Planning a smartphone upgrade this festive season? Now is the perfect time to buy an iPhone.
During the festive season, smartphones across brands and budgets get massive price drops on e-commerce platforms.
Currently, iPhone 15 is available at a huge discount on Flipkart.
iPhone 15 originally retails for ₹69900 for a 128GB storage variant, however, you can get it for just ₹57999 on Flipkart.
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a 17% discount. In addition to discounts, buyers can also grab bank and exchange offers.
Buyers can avail 10% off up to ₹1750 on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum transaction value of ₹4990.
Buyers can also get 10% off up to ₹1250 on Axis Bank Credit Card Transactions at a minimum transaction value of ₹4990.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to ₹34950 off on iPhone 15.
