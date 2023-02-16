iPhone 15 expectations: BIG upgrades to launch date, check them all out
Although iPhone 15 launch date is still several months away (probably September, 2023), expectations from Apple are sky-high and everyone is expecting a game-changer smartphone.(HT Tech)
Click here to buy
Thanks to suppliers, tipsters, and Apple analysts, reports of big upgrades are coming in fast and furious about the iPhone 15. (Reuters)
First of all, iPhone 15 models will be more or less identical to the iPhone 14 models, including 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. While the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Ultra (Pro Max) will get a 6.7-inch display. (Reuters)
As per some reports, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature a new camera bump. This may also get a new 48MP camera on the standard models. (Bloomberg)
Buy Now
Moreover, Apple is bringing the Periscope camera technology, but it will remain exclusive to just Pro models of the iPhone 15 series. (HT Tech)
Apple is also said to roll out its latest A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology, but only with the Pro models. (Reuters)
However, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get the upgrade from A15 to A16 Bionic chipset. (HT Tech)
On opting for the exchange offer, you will be able to reduce the cost of iPhone 14 further by up to Rs. 21400. (Bloomberg)
The iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra (Pro Max) models can also get solid-state volume and power buttons, along with several other features. (Bloomberg)
In terms of design, Apple is expected to replace the squared-off design with titanium chassis with curved rear edges. (HT Tech)
Another big upgrade suggests that the whole iPhone 15 lineup will get a USB-C charging port instead of its lightning port. (Unsplash)
Read More
There is also some talk that Apple will actually keep the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but also roll out the Ultra as a completely new unit. However, nothing official has been said about any of this. (HT Tech)