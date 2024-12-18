iPhone 15 gets a 15% discount on Flipkart: Here’s how to get it under Rs.55000

Published Dec 18, 2024
Know how to get the iPhone 15 model at a reasonable price from Flipkart. 

Planning for a smartphone this winter season? Buying an iPhone model could be the right choice as it comes with several benefits.

While iPhones are expensive, they come with powerful features and a durable build, allowing users to enjoy the device for years.

Now, the iPhone 15 model is currently available at a huge discount, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price.

The iPhone 15 originally retails for Rs.69900 for a 128GB variant. However, on Flipkart, its available at just Rs.58999.

Alongside a 15% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.

Check Product
Flipkart is offering 10% off up to Rs.750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI on 6 and 9-month tenure.

Buyers can also get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

With an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.55000 off on iPhone 15.

