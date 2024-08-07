iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 available at huge discount in Flipkart Flagship sale- All details

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 07, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Flipkart Flagship sale is offering huge discounts on iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13, check details.

Photo Credit: Apple

Independence Day is around the corner and the e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart have started their sale.

Photo Credit: Apple

Flipkart is currently running a Flagship sale during which several electronic items including iPhones are available at a huge discounted price.

Photo Credit: reuters

If you have been planning to buy an iPhone model, then check out deals on iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15: This smartphone is available at a 17% discount, therefore, you can get it for just Rs.65499. In addition, buyers can also avail bank exchange offers.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14: The 2022 iPhone 14 is available at a 16 percent discount on Flipkart. Buyers can get it at less than Rs.57000 with bank offers.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13:  The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs.59600, however during the Flipkart Flagship sale, you can get it for just Rs.50999.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

On all three models, buyers can avail 10% off up to Rs.1500 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions and on orders of Rs.5000.

Photo Credit: Apple

Furthermore, Flipkart is also offering exchange deals on all the iPhone models.

Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 price drops on Flipkart: Know about this amazing exchange offer
iPhone 13 price drops during Amazon Great Freedom sale: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 15 gets 11% percent discount on Amazon: Check out bank and exchange offers
iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Amazon: Check out latest bank offers
View more