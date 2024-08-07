iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 available at huge discount in Flipkart Flagship sale- All details
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 07, 2024
Flipkart Flagship sale is offering huge discounts on iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13, check details.
Independence Day is around the corner and the e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart have started their sale.
Flipkart is currently running a Flagship sale during which several electronic items including iPhones are available at a huge discounted price.
If you have been planning to buy an iPhone model, then check out deals on iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13.
iPhone 15: This smartphone is available at a 17% discount, therefore, you can get it for just Rs.65499. In addition, buyers can also avail bank exchange offers.
iPhone 14: The 2022 iPhone 14 is available at a 16 percent discount on Flipkart. Buyers can get it at less than Rs.57000 with bank offers.
iPhone 13: The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs.59600, however during the Flipkart Flagship sale, you can get it for just Rs.50999.
On all three models, buyers can avail 10% off up to Rs.1500 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions and on orders of Rs.5000.
Furthermore, Flipkart is also offering exchange deals on all the iPhone models.
