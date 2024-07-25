iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus price drops in Flipkart Goat sale- Check offers and discount
Published Jul 25, 2024
Flipkart Goat sale is offering huge discounts on iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and more iPhone models, check details.
Today is the last date of the Flipkart Goat sale which means you have just a few hours to shop for your desired product.
Also, if you have been planning to buy an iPhone, then you can grab a huge discount on Flipkart before the sale ends.
Check out the list of iPhone models available on discounts including the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and others.
iPhone 15: The latest available iPhone model retails for Rs.79900 for the 128GB storage variant. However, buyers can get an iPhone 15 at just Rs.65999.
iPhone 15 Plus: The “Plus” model of iPhone 15 retails for Rs.89900. However, during the Flipkart Goat sale, it is available at just Rs.74999.
iPhone 14: The iPhone 14 model is also available at a 15 percent discount due to which the price has reduced to Rs.58999 from the original price of Rs.69900.
iPhone 14 Plus: This iPhone model is available at a steal price at Flipkart is offering a 28 percent discount. You can get the iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs.56999 from its original price of Rs.79900.
Additionally, buyers can grab bank and exchange offers on all the iPhone models to further reduce the price.
