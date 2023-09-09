iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch: Take a sneak peek ahead of Apple event 2023  

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 09, 2023
Photo Credit: AFP

Apple is set to unveil its new iPhone 15 series on September 12, 2023. Ahead of the highly anticipated launch event, Apple Insider has provided a sneak peek into what to expect from the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

 Get an exclusive preview of the Apple iPhone 15 series set to launch on September 12, 2023.

check here
Photo Credit: AP

Discover new design elements, color variants, and innovative features, including the removal of the notch, the introduction of an "Action button," and potential charging improvements.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

 Ahead of the Apple 2023 event, new iPhone 15 dummy models have revealed a lot of details including colours options, Action Button, and more. 

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Apple Insider has revealed some dummy versions of these new phones, and shared a video to reveal what's in store for the iPhone 15 series. 

check here
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Color Variants: The standard iPhone 15 will retain its classic black and white colors, while introducing three new pastel options: yellow, pink/red, and blue.

Photo Credit: Usplash

Design: Both models will continue to feature an aluminum body with a burnished finish.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Notch-Free Display: A significant change is the introduction of the "Dynamic Island" design, which eliminates the notch at the top of the screen, a long-awaited improvement.  

Photo Credit: Unsplash

SIM Card Tray: International versions will retain the SIM card tray, but its presence in US/Canada models is uncertain. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 iPhone 15 Pro Colors: The iPhone 15 Pro will be available in the usual Silver and Space Black, along with two new colors: Titan Grey and Deep Blue.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Action Button: An intriguing addition to the iPhone 15 Pro. This versatile button can perform nine different functions, including activating shortcuts, camera use, flashlight, voice memo recording, more.  

Photo Credit: Pexels

Port Configuration: All dummy phones feature a USB-C port at the bottom, with speculations that Pro models may have Thunderbolt ports, while the standard models may use regular USB 2.0 ports. However, this remains unconfirmed.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Charging Speed: There's speculation that the regular iPhone 15 may support 20W charging, while the Pro models could offer faster charging, possibly up to 35W.  

Photo Credit: Pexels

Anticipation Builds: As the Apple 2023 event on September 12 approaches, Apple enthusiasts are eagerly marking their calendars in anticipation of the official unveiling of the iPhone 15 series.  

Check out related web stories:
Apple iPhone 15 launch: Rumors still swirling around iPhone 15 Ultra ahead of Apple event 2023
iPhone 15 Pro launch: Chip, bezels, button, SIM - 8 new features expected
Apple event: From iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9 to iOS 17, know all the gadgets that will be launched
View more