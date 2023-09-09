iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch: Take a sneak peek ahead of Apple event 2023
Apple is set to unveil its new iPhone 15 series on September 12, 2023. Ahead of the highly anticipated launch event, Apple Insider has provided a sneak peek into what to expect from the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.
Get an exclusive preview of the Apple iPhone 15 series set to launch on September 12, 2023.
Color Variants: The standard iPhone 15 will retain its classic black and white colors, while introducing three new pastel options: yellow, pink/red, and blue.
Design: Both models will continue to feature an aluminum body with a burnished finish.
Notch-Free Display: A significant change is the introduction of the "Dynamic Island" design, which eliminates the notch at the top of the screen, a long-awaited improvement.
SIM Card Tray: International versions will retain the SIM card tray, but its presence in US/Canada models is uncertain.
iPhone 15 Pro Colors: The iPhone 15 Pro will be available in the usual Silver and Space Black, along with two new colors: Titan Grey and Deep Blue.
Action Button: An intriguing addition to the iPhone 15 Pro. This versatile button can perform nine different functions, including activating shortcuts, camera use, flashlight, voice memo recording, more.
Port Configuration: All dummy phones feature a USB-C port at the bottom, with speculations that Pro models may have Thunderbolt ports, while the standard models may use regular USB 2.0 ports. However, this remains unconfirmed.
Charging Speed: There's speculation that the regular iPhone 15 may support 20W charging, while the Pro models could offer faster charging, possibly up to 35W.
Anticipation Builds: As the Apple 2023 event on September 12 approaches, Apple enthusiasts are eagerly marking their calendars in anticipation of the official unveiling of the iPhone 15 series.