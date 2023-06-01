iPhone 15 leak reveals HUGE charging change as Apple shifts strategy
iPhone 15 series will launch this year with some impressive upgrades. Forget about the camera and chipset upgrade, wireless charging is set to get a boost.
As per a leak by the power specialist website ChargerLab, all iPhone 15 models are expected to support fast 15W wireless charging using the Qi2 open standard.
This will be a major upgrade considering that iPhone models are currently limited to a maximum charging speed of 7.5W.
Currently, only products that have Apple's official MagSafe module can offer 15W wireless charging.
Qi2 adheres to Apple's MagSafe standard, including support for the distinct halo-like ring of magnets that securely attach the charger to the phone.
"The quotation of the new Qi2 wireless charging module is less than one-third of Apple's MagSafe module, and the manufacturer does not need to be a member of MFi," the report suggested.
Apart from this wireless technology, iPhone 15 is also rumoured to get a new charging port – the USB-C while replacing the lightning port.
The top-of-the-line model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumoured to receive a periscope camera sensor, while both the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be equipped with the upgraded A17 Bionic chipset.
Additionally, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are tipped to feature a significant camera improvement with a 48MP compared to the current 12MP camera.
However, the iPhone 15 series will actually turn out to be like this or not, will be confirmed with the official launch which is expected in September 2023.