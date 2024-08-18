iPhone 15 may get discontinued sooner after iPhone 16 and iPhone SE 4! Here are 5 reasons why
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Know why the iPhone 15 should feel threatened by the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone SE 4.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 16 series is launching next, whereas the affordable iPhone model, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in early 2025.
Photo Credit: Apple
These two smartphones pose a greater threat to last year’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus due to several drawbacks.
Photo Credit: reuters
Here are 5 reasons why the iPhone 15 may lose its popularity and may become obsolete sooner than any other iPhone.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 16 is expected to get a powerful A18 chipset with AI capabilities at a similar price as the iPhone 15.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone SE 4 to come with a refined design which may resemble iPhone 14 and iPhone 16, giving it a premium-like look.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone SE 4 may come with all the new features that iPhone Pro models have such as Dynamic Island, Action Button, Apple Intelligence, and more.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone SE 4 is expected to be more advanced than the iPhone 15 that too at a much lower price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, the iPhone 15 is not compatible with Apple Intelligence which is the main highlight of this year’s launch.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 16 series launch soon: 10 Things to know about new-gen iPhones
iPhone 16 Pro launch on September 10: 5 biggest upgrades to expect
iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence features: Know what AI features are coming to iOS 18.1
Boost your iPhone's charging speed with these 9 simple, effective tips and tricks
View more