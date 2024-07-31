iPhone 15 now available at 13% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 31, 2024
Check out this huge bank offer and discount on iPhone 15 and get it at just Rs.61999.
Want to buy an iPhone but waiting for a great discount? Then, you can get the iPhone 15 at a great discounted price on Flipkart.
While the Flipkart sale has recently, the e-commerce platform is still providing huge discounts on iPhone models.
Know how you can get the latest iPhone 15 model at a reasonable price on Flipkart.
iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs,79600 on Flipkart for a 128GB variant. However, you can get it for just Rs.68999.
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a 13 percent discount due to which you can get the smartphone at a reasonable price.
Apart from discounts, you can also avail bank offers which will further reduce the price of the iPhone 15.
You can get 10 percent off up to Rs.8000 off on HSBC Credit Card and EMI transactions on orders of Rs.60000 and above.
Or you can get 5 percent cashback using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
