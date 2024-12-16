iPhone 15 Plus available at under ₹60000 on Flipkart: Check out latest offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 16, 2024
Grab the iPhone 15 Plus at a huge discounted price from Flipkart, here are all the deals and offers.
Want an iPhone with a bigger size? Then iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the right choice.
Both these devices come with a 6.7-inch display, however, the Pro Max model comes at the higher end in terms of features and pricing.
On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Plus comes in Apple’s standard models but with flagship features. Now, its also available at a huge discount.
iPhone 15 Plus originally retails for Rs.79990 for a 128GB variant, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.64999 from Flipkart.
Alongside an 18% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers which will further reduce the price of smartphones.
Flipkart is offering 10% off up to Rs. 750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI on 6 and 9-month tenure.
Buyers can also avail Rs.450 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI on 3 month tenure.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.60600 off on iPhone 15 Plus.
